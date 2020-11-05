Q2 2021 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the N Brown interim results presentation. My name is Candice, and I'll be coordinating your call today. I will now hand you over to your host, Steve Johnson, the CEO of N Brown, to begin.
Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to N Brown's first half results for FY '21. I'm joined by Rachel Izzard, our CFO. And unfortunately, once again, we're unable to be with you in person due to the ongoing pandemic. As always, I hope you are safe and well during these challenging times.
So turning to the running order this morning. Firstly, I'll give you a brief overview of our announcement today. As I'm sure you'll have seen this morning in a separate announcement, our proposed equity raise. I will then hand over to Rachel, who will talk you through the group's interim results. I will then talk a bit more about our strategic progress before turning to the opportunities we have to accelerate with the extra capital available from this raise.
