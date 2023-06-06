Full Year 2023 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to N Brown's preliminary results for the 53 weeks ending the 4th of March 2023. I'm joined by Dominic Appleton, our incoming CFO, who I'd like to welcome to N Brown.



Let's turn to the agenda for today. First, I'll give you an update on our highlights so far this year. Then I will hand over to Dominic, who will take you through the financial performance of FY '23 and the outlook and guidance for FY '24. I will then return to talk in a little more detail about our KPIs and our strategic progress. And after that, we'll open up to Q&A.



This has been another year of strategic progress across the evolving pillars we announced a year ago. We launched a new trading website to Simply Be customers in September. A