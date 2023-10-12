Half Year 2024 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to today's N Brown FY 2024 Interim Results Conference Call. This meeting is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Steve Johnson, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to N Brown interim results for the 26 weeks ended the 2nd of September 2023. I'm joined by Dominic Appleton, our Chief Financial Officer.



Let's turn to the agenda for today. First, I'll give you an update on our highlights so far this year. Then I'll hand over to Dominic, who will talk you through the financial performance for the first half and the outlook and guidance for the full year. I will then return to talk in a little more detail about our KPIs and our strategic progress. After that, we will open up for Q&A.



We're pleased to be reporting first half adjusted EBITDA in line with the Board's expectations, which leaves us on track for the full year Board and market expectations. We're doing this