Full Year 2020 Capital & Regional PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Lawrence Francis Hutchings - Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. And welcome to our 2020 results presentation. Apologies, we are unable, due to COVID restrictions, to be hosting you in person this morning. We have guests both dialing in and on our webcast. A special welcome to our new Board member, Katie Wadey, who is on our webcast today, and of course, our Chairman, David Hunter. Stuart Wetherly, our Finance Director, will also be presenting today, and we will have time for a Q&A at the end.



It's been a year of immense change, disruption and volatility on an unprecedented scale. We came into 2020 feeling confident post the growth point recapitalization in December '19. By March, we were feeling -- we're in a situation that very few could have foreseen. In my 30 years in this industry, I never thought we would be saying that collecting 60% or 70% of our rent was a good outcome.



I am proud of the way our team have managed the challenges on a personal and professional level. These results are a testament to their hard work, agility, creativity and commitment.