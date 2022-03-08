Mar 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Lawrence Francis Hutchings

Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director

* Stuart Andrew Wetherly

Capital & Regional Plc - Group Finance Director, Company Secretary & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Miranda Sarah Cockburn

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Lawrence Francis Hutchings - Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our 2021 full year results presentation. I'd like to acknowledge our audiences here at Numis and on our webcast this morning. It's great to be with you in person after 2 years of doing these presentations down the line, on a camera from our offices.



I'm joined this morning by our Group Finance Director, Stuart Wetherly. Today is a high-level overview. However, we have allowed enough time at the end for Q