Aug 10, 2023 / 09:45AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* James Ryman

Capital & Regional Plc - Investment Director

* Lawrence Francis Hutchings

Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director

* Stuart Andrew Wetherly

Capital & Regional Plc - Group Finance Director, Company Secretary & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Matthew S. Saperia

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst



Lawrence Francis Hutchings - Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our 2023 half year results presentation. I'm Lawrence Hutchings, Chief Executive. And I'm joined today by my co-presenter and our Finance Director, Stuart Wetherly. In addition, we have members of our team here in the audience to assist with any questions at the end of the presentation.



It's great to be back in person once again and here at Numis and to