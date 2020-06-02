Full Year 2020 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Karen Hubbard

Card Factory plc - CEO

* Kris Lee

Card Factory plc - CFO



Karen Hubbard - Card Factory plc - CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining our FY20 results presentation for the year ended January 31, 2020, in what is the most extraordinary period and coming to you all virtually. Kris and I together in Whitefield, socially distanced, of course. And our intention is to take you through a very brief 30-minute update and then to open this meeting for Q&A.



So, as per the agenda on slide 1 and as is our normal approach, I will provide a quick update and then Kris will present the financials. I will provide a business and strategy update, and we will then follow up with any Q&A.



I would like to remind you that we will have a second virtual presentation on our strategic plans on the July 28, in the afternoon, where you will hear from other members of the Executive Board, who will