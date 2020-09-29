Half Year 2021 Card Factory PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Paul Moody - Card Factory plc - Executive Chairman



Welcome to our presentation of the interim results for the half year to the 31st of July. In the presentation, Kris and I will briefly comment on the detailed announcement made earlier today. Whilst the presentation is prerecorded, there will be a live Q&A session at the end. The results are in line without COVID influenced expectations. Stores like-for-like are down 4.4% and online at 64% growth are both encouraging. Costs and cash have been tightly managed. Funding headroom has been secured. The CEO search is progressing satisfactorily.



Turning now to performance since reopening. The most recent trading weeks have been very encouraging at stores down just 6.9% with improving trend on transactions and a very solid average basket value. Online also continues to perform strongly even now that all stores are open. The new platform is performing well, offering much improved shopper experience, and there is an ever-increasing breadth and depth of curated range. Our partnership ambition is progressing with several active discussions with potential