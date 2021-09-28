Half Year 2022 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Darcy Willson-Rymer

Card Factory plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Kris Lee

Card Factory plc - CFO



=====================

Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to our interims results update for FY 2022. I'm Darcy, CEO of Card Factory. And joining me today is Kris Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. Kris and I will shortly provide the financial performance update for the half one of FY 2022. Then as we stated in our prelims, we will provide an update on our future growth strategy, which has been a subject to review over the last few months since I joined the business.



Looking first at the financial performance for the first half of FY 2022, we are pleased with how the business has performed. With sales of GBP116.9 million, Card Factory has achieved like-for-like revenues of minus 3.7%. That's split by stores at minus 7.2% and online at plus 50.2%. This has led to a