Full Year 2022 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory PLC - CEO



Welcome to our preliminary results update for FY '22. I'm Darcy Willson-Rymer, CEO of Card Factory. And joining me today is Kris Lee, our CFO. Kris and I will shortly provide the financial performance update for FY '22, and I'll then provide an update on delivery progress for our Opening Our New Future growth strategy and then the outlook for the year ahead.



Let me begin by saying that having now completed my first full year as Chief Executive of Card Factory, I've been impressed by the potential from the design, prints, manufacturing, and retail capability, as well as the culture of the business. And I'm