May 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Darcy Willson-Rymer
Card Factory PLC - CEO
* Kris Lee
Card Factory PLC - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kate Calvert
Investec Bank Plc - Analyst
=====================
Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory PLC - CEO
Welcome to our preliminary results update for FY '22. I'm Darcy Willson-Rymer, CEO of Card Factory. And joining me today is Kris Lee, our CFO. Kris and I will shortly provide the financial performance update for FY '22, and I'll then provide an update on delivery progress for our Opening Our New Future growth strategy and then the outlook for the year ahead.
Let me begin by saying that having now completed my first full year as Chief Executive of Card Factory, I've been impressed by the potential from the design, prints, manufacturing, and retail capability, as well as the culture of the business. And I'm
Full Year 2022 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...