Half Year 2023 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Darcy Willson-Rymer
Card Factory plc - CEO
* Kris Lee
Card Factory plc - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kate Calvert
Investec - Analyst
* Adam Tomlinson
Liberum Capital - Analyst
* Tony Shiret
Panmure Gordon & Co - Analyst
=====================
Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory plc - CEO
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our interim results update for FY23. So this is our first hybrid event. And based on what the production team told me this morning, I have to somehow maintain eye contact in the room, but main eye contact on the camera for all of those that are virtual. So welcome to everybody.
So I'm Darcy Wilson-Ryman, the CEO. With me today is Kris Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. And Kris will provide the financial performance update for the first half of FY23. And then I'll
