Half Year 2023 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Card Factory plc - CEO

Card Factory plc - CFO



Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory plc - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our interim results update for FY23. So this is our first hybrid event. And based on what the production team told me this morning, I have to somehow maintain eye contact in the room, but main eye contact on the camera for all of those that are virtual. So welcome to everybody.



So I'm Darcy Wilson-Ryman, the CEO. With me today is Kris Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. And Kris will provide the financial performance update for the first half of FY23. And then I'll