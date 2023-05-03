Full Year 2023 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Darcy Willson-Rymer

Card Factory plc - CEO

* Simon Comer

Card Factory plc - Interim CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Kate Calvert

Investec - Analyst

* Adam Tomlinson

Liberum Capital - Analyst

* Melwin Mehta

Sterling Investment Management - Analyst

* Tony Shiret

Panmure Gordon & Co - Analyst



Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory plc - CEO



Welcome to our full-year results presentation for FY23. So thank you for joining us today, whether you're here in person at UBS's office or joining us online. Let me start with an apology.



So my sincere apologies that we had to reschedule today's presentation at short notice from last week. But I'm really grateful that so many of you are still able to join us both here and online.



As you know, I'm Darcy