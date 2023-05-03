May 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Darcy Willson-Rymer
Card Factory plc - CEO
* Simon Comer
Card Factory plc - Interim CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kate Calvert
Investec - Analyst
* Adam Tomlinson
Liberum Capital - Analyst
* Melwin Mehta
Sterling Investment Management - Analyst
* Tony Shiret
Panmure Gordon & Co - Analyst
=====================
Darcy Willson-Rymer - Card Factory plc - CEO
Welcome to our full-year results presentation for FY23. So thank you for joining us today, whether you're here in person at UBS's office or joining us online. Let me start with an apology.
So my sincere apologies that we had to reschedule today's presentation at short notice from last week. But I'm really grateful that so many of you are still able to join us both here and online.
As you know, I'm Darcy
Full Year 2023 Card Factory PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...