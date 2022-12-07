Half Year 2023 Cake Box Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Paul Hill - Vox Markets Limited - Moderator



Welcome back everyone to Vox Markets. My name is Paul Hill. And I'm delighted to be able to speak to CEO, Sukh Chamdal, and Interim CFO, Martin Blair, of Cake Box, the UK's number one speciality fresh cream cake provider. So welcome guys.



Sukh Chamdal - Cake Box Holdings PLC - CEO, Founder & Executive Director



Hello, good afternoon.



Martin Blair - Cake Box Holdings PLC - Interim CFO, Non-Executive Independent Director



Hello.



Questions and Answers:

- Vox Markets Limited - ModeratorYeah, well, lot has been happening since we last spoke, not least the in line first half results last month and a reasonably positive outlook. If we have to start there, take us through what you're seeing at the coalface in terms of demand because it seemed to be quite a few sort of cross currents, particularly in the first half.- Cake Box Holdings PLC - CEO, Founder & Executive Director