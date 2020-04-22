Q1 2020 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Commercial Bank Q1 2020 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Joseph Abraham. Please go ahead.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Firstly, I do hope all of you and your families are safe and well, and my best wishes for coming out safe and healthy when this situation eventually ends, and we hope that is sooner rather than later.



Now turning to our results. As you can see, we -- for the first quarter of 2020, we've achieved profit of QAR 402 million as against QAR 440 million for the same time last year, a reduction of 8.5%. Now I would say that this is actually quite a solid performance, which has been impacted by 2 factors. The first factor, of course, is, as you know, there's been unprecedented volatility in the international markets, and there have been some impacts flowing through on a mark-to-mark basis for our bond book.