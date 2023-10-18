Q3 2023 Commercial Bank PSQC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Zubair M. Chaiwalla - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Head Capital Management&IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Zubair Chaiwalla, Head of Capital Management and Investor Relations, and I welcome you all to The Commercial Bank Q3 results call. Today on the call, we have Joseph Abraham, Commercial Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer; and Mohamed Farhan, Head of MI and Acting CFO. (Operator Instructions) So I now hand you over to Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief -- CEO. Joseph, over to you, please.



Joseph Abraham - The Commercial Bank(P.S.Q.C.)-Group CEO



Thank you, Zubair, and welcome to everyone who's joining us for this call. Thank you for joining us. For our quarter 3, our profits grew by 7.5%, which is slow and steady growth. This is primarily coming from good fee income and also from some loan growth. I would say, overall, the Qatar economy at a macro level, remains in a very, very strong position, given the expansion of the North Field and the gas inflows, which I