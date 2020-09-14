Sep 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Patrick Henze - Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited - IR
Welcome to the Chaarat webcast for the H1 2020 financial results. And we hope you're all well and safe.
Before we start with the presentation. We want to just quickly go into the logistics for the webcast. So, the presentation is split between three sections and the presentations will be recorded and also available online afterwards in the news webcast section of the homepage. (conference instructions)
Now looking at the agenda quickly for today's presentation, we have three sections. The first one is the executive summary, which will be presented by our CEO, Artem Volynets, before we go into the operations update with an ESG and update as well presented by Darin Cooper, our COO, and then heading towards the financial update presented by Chris Eger, our CFO, before we head to the Q&A.
I would like now to hand over to our CEO, Artem for the first part of the presentation.
Artem Volynets - Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited - CEO & Board Member
Thank you very much, Patrick. And good
Half Year 2020 Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...