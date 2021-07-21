Caledonia Investments PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to the 92nd Annual General Meeting of Caledonia Investments. I'm David Stewart, the company's Chairman.



Now obviously, you're all aware that we've had a COVID pandemic, and so, some shareholders, understandably, have remained wary of coming into the office today. So we have now set up this webcast, which I'm extremely confident is going to work. But obviously, slightly nervous underneath. The webcast is being recorded and is going to be available on our website in due course.



Now, before going to the formal part of the meeting, I just want to mention a few housekeeping points. Mobile telephones off, please. I turned mine off. In the event of a fire, for those in the room, please exit, and staff members will get you out of the building as quickly as possible.



Obviously, today, we haven't got all our directors here in present because of self-isolating and pinging NHS apps, et cetera. But if I could introduce the Board members we've got present, we've got Will Wyatt, who's going to