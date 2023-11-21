Nov 21, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

* Mathew S. D. Masters

Caledonia Investments Plc - CEO & Director

* Richard Webster

Caledonia Investments Plc - Company Secretary

* Robert Memmott

Caledonia Investments Plc - CFO

* Tom Leader

Caledonia Investments Plc - Head of Caledonia Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio)



Okay. Well, welcome, everybody, both online and in the room to our Half Year Results Presentation. I'm Mathew Masters, Chief Executive of Caledonia. And we'll be joined during his presentation by Tom Leader, who runs our