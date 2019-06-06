Full Year 2019 CMC Markets PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Peter Andrew Cruddas - CMC Markets Plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good to see you all. Thanks for coming. Morning. Morning. Well, we'll get on with things because I know we're all busy here.



And firstly, thanks for coming. My name's Peter Cruddas. I'm the Chief Executive. Got an extra person here today, Matt Lewis, who runs our APAC. He's flown in from Sydney at great expense. Apparently they got snow in Australia at the moment so he's escaping that. They haven't seen snow for about 30 years, did they, where you are, Matt? But Matt will be part of the Q&A session at the end, so if you want to ask him about the ANZ deal or the APAC region, any regulatory changes. Grant would be doing the financial presentation today. This will be his last analyst presentation for us. Done a great job for us. I wish him well and his family and for the future. And Euan's here who's our finance guy as well working with Grant; and then Dave Fineberg who's now Deputy CEO and who's been with me for 20-odd years.



So we'll get on. I mean I'll do a short presentation and we'll go through the