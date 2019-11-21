Half Year 2020 CMC Markets PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Peter Andrew Cruddas - CMC Markets Plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Get going. Yes, ready, should take about 30 minutes, and we'll have a Q&A at the end. That's up to you how long that starts. So we'll get going then. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our first year, I told you so result -- I mean, sorry, welcome to -- sorry, sorry, that was the other print. That was the staff presentation. Sorry. Right, start again. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our half year results presentations for the 6 months to the 30th of September. I'm Peter Cruddas, Founder and CEO of CMC Markets. And with me today, I have the newly promoted Deputy CEO, David Fineberg, on the left; and also Euan Marshall, who's our new Finance Director.



So welcome, guys. Euan's first presentation, so be gentle with him. And I'll shortly give you a quick overview of the period. Euan, as always, now will cover the financials, and David will then touch on client trading and regulations. And then I'll finish on strategy before taking questions.



So obviously, a very nice day for us today. I'm really pleased