Full Year 2020 CMC Markets PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the CMC Markets Full Year 2020 Results Call. My name is Constantinos, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Peter Cruddas, CEO. Please go ahead.



Peter Andrew Cruddas - CMC Markets Plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. I'm trying to work out whether I prefer not to see your faces or to see your faces. I'm sure by the end of the presentation, I would have worked out the answer. And if you would like to know, I'll let you know. Anyway, I'm only joking. So good morning, everybody. First of all, thank you for dialing into our 2020 full year results presentation. This is for the year ended 31st of March. Normally, these presentations take about 30, 35 minutes. But today, because of the tremendous success of our last financial year, this should last about 4, 5 hours.



This is the first time we have held our results presentation virtually. It's a shame that we cannot present a set of results face to face, but I'm hopeful that