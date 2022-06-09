Jun 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the CMC Markets Full Year 2020 Results Call. My name is Stuart, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Peter Cruddas, CEO and Founder. Please go ahead.
Peter Andrew Cruddas - CMC Markets plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Stuart. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for dialing into our results presentation for year ending 31st of March 2022. I'm Peter Cruddas, the Founder and CEO of CMC Markets. And it's my pleasure to talk you through the investor presentation that we published on the CMC Markets website this morning.
With me today is Euan Marshall, our CFO; David Fineberg, Deputy CEO, and Matt Lewis, our Head of APAC in Canada. I'll run through some of the highlights from the period and then hand over to Euan to cover the financials. David will then cover trading and regulations, and Matt will talk about our APAC business. I'll then finish on strategy before we open up the lines for Q&A.
If you could go to
Full Year 2022 CMC Markets PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...