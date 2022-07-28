CMC Markets PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

James Richards - CMC Markets plc - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CMC plc. It is 10:05. My apologies for being a few minutes late starting this meeting. We have a quorum present, and I now declare the Annual General Meeting open.



This will be followed by a General Meeting of the company to be held after this Annual General Meeting, maybe 10:30 or a bit later, or soon as the Annual General Meeting has been concluded or adjourned. I would like to note that the same procedures for voting and questions will apply to both the Annual General Meeting and the General Meeting itself. My name is James Richards, I'm the Chairman of CMC Markets plc.



Before turning to the formal part of the meeting. I would just like to mention a few practical points. The fire exits are marked by green signs hanging from the ceiling. There are no fire drills planned for today. So in the unlikely event the alarm does sound, we will be guided by fire marshals to the appropriate exit. Please make sure that your phones are switched off or on silent