Half Year 2024 CMC Markets PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Andrew Cruddas - CMC Markets plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining CMC's Half Year 2024 Results Presentation. On the call today is the Deputy Chief Executive, Dave Fineberg, and our newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Albert Soleiman; and Head of APAC and Canada, Matt Lewis. I will begin this morning's presentation with a brief overview of some of the operational and strategic successes from the half year before handing over to David, Albert and Matt, who will cover the financial and operational highlights in more detail and who will then also take any questions that you have.



So if we go to Slide 3, as a reminder, our vision for CMC is to create the best-in-class one-stop financial trading and investment services platform of the future. And you will see from today's update that we have made some great strides over the last half year, all of which we are very proud of. One area of particular focus has been diversifying our revenues across new geographies and markets. In September, Matt and I were in Singapore, where we