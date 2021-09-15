Sep 15, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Corero Network Security plc interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind you this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll.



I'd now like to hand you over to Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO; and Neil Pritchard, CFO, of Corero Network Security plc. Good morning.



Lionel Chmilewsky - Corero Network Security plc - CEO



Good morning. Thank you for spending time with us today. That's really appreciated.



So we published our first-half 2021 results yesterday and would like to take you through this presentation to basically describe what we announced, spend some time with you around the strategy and how we see the market and the outlook. So what I suggest you to do is first to go through the company background, speak about the H1 highlights, which we announced, then Neil will spend some time with you on the financials.



We'll go very quickly through that solution, the differentiators, and the roadmap, explaining