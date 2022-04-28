Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lionel Chmilewsky
Corero Network Security plc - CEO
* Neil Pritchard
Corero Network Security plc - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Participant
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Corero Network Security plc full year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll. And if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful. I'd now like to hand over to CEO, Lionel Chmilewsky and CFO, Neil Pritchard. Good afternoon.
Lionel Chmilewsky - Corero Network Security plc - CEO
Thank you very much for the introduction, good afternoon. Thank you to everyone for attending the meeting today. Let me say few words about who we are. And I will ask Neil first to start and then I give you a few lines on my profile and my background. So Neil, please.
Neil Pritchard
Full Year 2021 Corero Network Security PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...