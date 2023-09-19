Sep 19, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Charlotte Prior
Northcoders Group PLC - CFO & Director
* Christopher David Hill
Northcoders Group PLC - Founder, CEO & Director
=====================
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Northcoders Group PLC Interim Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) However, the company can review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll and if you could give that your kind of attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful.
Now I'd like to hand over to CEO, Chris Hill. Good afternoon.
Christopher David Hill - Northcoders Group PLC - Founder, CEO & Director
Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us, and I'll introduce myself. My name is Chris. I'm the founder and the CEO of Northcoders. I Started Northcoders over 8 years ago
Half Year 2023 Northcoders Group PLC Retail Investors Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 19, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
