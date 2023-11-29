Nov 29, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Steven Marshall - Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited - Chairman



Good afternoon. Steven Marshall, Chairman of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure. Welcome to Cordiant's interim results. I have with me today are Benn Mikula, my Co-Founder of the fund; and Mark Tiner, who is a very, very accomplished CFO for the business.



We've -- just thinking this morning that come February next year, it'll be our third-year anniversary. And I think over that period of time, it is somewhat gratifying to have built a really solid portfolio of quality companies at good valuation acquisition prices that are driving and supporting a very, very compelling dividend stream, and we'll have continued growth into the future.



So short period of time, but very, very pleased with the success we've made and thank you to all of you because clearly, we couldn't achieve that without your financial support to invest in this portfolio. So thank you very much, indeed.



If we move to the next slide. I would say in the first half of the year, a fairly solid results. We're only showing a 1.1% growth in the net asset