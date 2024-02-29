Full Year 2023 Dalata Hotel Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Dermot Crowley - Dalata Hotel Group Ltd - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance & Development, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm here with Carol Phelan, our CFO, and Shane Casserly, our Corporate Development Director. Carol will bring us through the financial review, while Shane will talk us through our development and growth strategy, including a section of sustainability. I will then wrap up at the end with the outlook and we'll take questions after that.



Turning to page 4 of the presentation. I am delighted with what we have achieved as a group in 2023. We've had a year of record revenue performance with growth of 18%, leading us to exceed EUR600 million for the first time. We have grown adjusted EBITDA by 22% to EUR223 million.



The stuff that I am happiest with is our EBITDA margin. Not only have we grown as compared to 2022, we have also matched the margin achieved in 2019 despite the very significant increases in rates of pay and energy costs in the intervening period.



Our focus on innovation over the last 2.5 years