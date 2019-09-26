Full Year 2019 DFS Furniture PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Tim Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - CEO, COO & Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the DFS results presentation for our financial year 2019. Before I start the presentation, I shall like to remind you that following our decision last year to change our year-end to June for operational reasons, our audited FY '19 results are for the 48-week period to the 30th of June 2019.



However, in order to aid your understanding of how the group has performed on an annualized basis, the majority of what Mike and I will talk about today will reflect trading over the 52-week period to the 30th of June, and any reference to year-on-year performance reflects that period relative to our financial year 2018, which for clarity was for the year to July 2018.



So I'll now briefly run through some financial and operational highlights, and hand over to Mike, who will take you through some more details on the numbers.



So we've had a good year both with regards to our financial performance and we're making good progress with implementing our new strategy, the purpose of which is to lead