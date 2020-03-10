Mar 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director
Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the DFS Half Year Results Presentation. I'm here with Mike Schmidt, our Chief -- our Group Chief Financial Officer, who will run through the financials and join me for a Q&A session later on.
So just to start the presentation, our presentation today covers 3 areas. Firstly, our reported performance in the first half of the year. Second, an update on the progress we are making on our strategic agenda. And third, a bit more detail than usual on our outlook, given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Firstly, in terms of our first -- of our performance in the first half, our revenues were down 5.7% year-on-year. This was as we expected, given both the strong comparative period, which was boosted by deferred purchases as a result of the hot weather in the spring and summer of 2018 and also a tough market environment, especially in the latter part of 2019. Indeed, throughout the calendar year of 2019, we observed that the sofa market environment remained pretty
Half Year 2020 DFS Furniture PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...