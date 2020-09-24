Full Year 2020 DFS Furniture PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the DFS Financial Year '20 Final Results presentation. I'm Tim Stacey, Group CEO, and I'm here today with Mike Schmidt, our Group CFO, who will present the financials and join me for a Q&A session later on.



Our presentation today covers 3 areas. Firstly, I'll begin with a brief summary of our key learnings in the year, with a particular focus on the period since the reopening of our business post-lockdown.



Secondly, Mike will deliver the financial overview of financial year '20 and present some illustrative scenarios for the current financial year. And thirdly, I'll review the progress we are making on our strategic agenda and provide a few reflections on some key medium-term opportunities for the group, and then we'll move on to questions.



Firstly, leading through COVID-19. Now we've all been dealing with a lot of change in the last 6 months, particularly since our last Interim results, which took place on the very day before the World Health Organization declared