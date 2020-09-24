DFS Furniture PLC ESG Presentation Transcript

Sep 24, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good afternoon. I'm Tim Stacey, Group CEO for the DFS Group. I'm delighted to introduce today our group ESG strategy.



Shortly, I will hand over to Sally Hopson, who, as well as being the CEO of Sofology, has led the development of this