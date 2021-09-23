Preliminary Q4 2021 DFS Furniture PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the DFS Financial Year '21 Results Presentation. I'm Tim Stacey, the Group CEO, and I'm here with Mike Schmidt, our Group CFO. We're pleased to present a record set of results in a challenging operating environment, representing another year of progress on our strategic agenda to lead sofa retailing in the digital age.



Now our presentation today will cover 3 areas. Firstly, I'll begin with a brief summary of our progress in the year. Secondly, Mike will deliver the financial overview. And finally, I'll present my strategic update before finishing with the Q&A.



So I'm pleased to report a record set of results in terms of revenue, profits and cash flow, reflecting a very strong bounce back from FY '20s COVID-impacted performance. We've delivered another year of progress on our strategy to lead sofa retailing in the digital age with gross sales via our online channels increasing by over 184% compared with a year earlier to over GBP 400 million. Now the strength of our online