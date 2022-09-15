Preliminary Q4 2022 DFS Furniture PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the DFS financial results for 2022. We're here in London, which is the center of a national period of mourning. And before we begin, on behalf of our business, I'd like to express our profound sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. And we join millions of people in the United Kingdom and around the world in mourning the loss of an inspirational and selfless leader.



Now let's turn to the results. I'm Tim Stacey, Group CEO, and I'm here with Mike Schmidt, our Group CFO. Now our presentation today will cover 5 areas. Firstly, I'll begin with a brief introduction and summary of our progress in the year. Secondly, Mike will deliver the financial overview. And thirdly, I'll present my strategic update. And finally, I'll give an update on the current outlook before finishing with a Q&A with Mike and myself.



So I'm pleased to report a set of results in which we've seen revenue growth of 20% and underlying profit growth of 14.6% versus the pre-pandemic comparator. We