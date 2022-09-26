Sep 26, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

* Mike Schmidt

DFS Furniture plc - Group CFO & Executive Director

* Timothy Giles Stacey

DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I've got a few slides to take you through. So I'll take you through some slides on the company, a bit of background, where are we on our strategy and what we've been up to in the last sort of 12 months, and how things are looking at the moment. And then I'll hand over to our CFO,