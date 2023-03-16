Q2 2023 DFS Furniture PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our financial year '23 interim results presentation. I'm Tim Stacey, DFS Group CEO, and I'm pleased to be here today with John Fallon, our new CFO, who joined the business in November. So, our plan for today is for myself to provide a brief overview of the first half of the year, and then John will cover the financials. I'll then update you on our strategic progress with some concluding thoughts. And then John will join me at the end to take questions from analysts.



In terms of half 1, I'm pleased to report that the group has extended its long track record of achieving market share gains in a challenging market to what on our record levels. This has gone some way towards alleviating the impact of the weaker market that we observed in 2022 overall. And those share gains built throughout the period, with the group delivering strong order intake growth in the second quarter. The order intake momentum has continued through the important winter sale period. Profit margins have reduced over the