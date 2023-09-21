Full Year 2023 DFS Furniture PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Timothy Giles Stacey - DFS Furniture plc - Group CEO & Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Financial Year '23 Results Presentation for DFS. I'm Tim Stacey, the Group CEO, and here with me today, I've got John Fallon, our CFO. Together, we'll take you through the key points in the slide deck, and then we'll take questions from the analysts that we have with us in the room today.



So I want to start off by highlighting 3 key points, which John and I will elaborate on over the remainder of the presentation. So firstly, we continue to win market share to record new levels of 38% in value terms on average across the year. Now, it's clear that the upholstery market has been significantly down in volume terms, both year-on-year and relative to the pre-pandemic volumes, but we are pleased to continue our track record of growing market share in tough conditions, and this bodes well for the medium term as and when the market recovers.



Secondly, our operations have never been in a stronger position. Our customer Net Promoter Scores have been