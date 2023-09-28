Sep 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation (Sell-Side Analysts)
Sep 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ben Beaton
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC - Fund Manager
* Diego Massidda
Triple Point Investment Management LLC - Head, Digital Infrastructure
* Chris Flowers
Triple Point Investment Management LLC - Finance Director
* Arnaud Jaguin
Triple Point Investment Management PLC - Head, Investment - Digital Infrastructure
=====================
Ben Beaton - Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC - Fund Manager
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. My name is Ben Beaton. I'm the Co-Managing Partner of Triple Point. Thank you for joining us this morning. We appreciate that the notice of results was issued yesterday. So thank you very much for making the time in your schedules to hear this interim results. I understand a few shareholders that had difficulty joining this morning, so thank you again for your patience.
As you know, a key part of the strategic plan we agreed with the
Half Year 2023 Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC Earnings Presentation (Sell-Side Analysts) Transcript
Sep 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...