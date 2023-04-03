Apr 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Tom Williams

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc - Partner and Head of Energy and Infrastructure

* Tom Moore

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc - Partner

* Henrik DahlstrÃ¶m

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc - Investment Director in the Nordic Region



=====================

Tom Williams - Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc - Partner and Head of Energy and Infrastructure



Thank you very much, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. Before we get started, there are a few important notices just for you, please, to take -- some key moments to look at. So while I talk you through who's on the call, if you could just have a look at these important notices.



So we have with us Tom Moore, who's the Head of Fund Accounting and Reporting, with us here at Downing; and also Henrik DahlstrÃ¶m, who is an Investment Director, with us in the business. There