Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nils Gornall
Nils Gornall - CEO
* Edward Kacyrz
DP Poland PLC - Group CFO
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DP Poland PLC interim results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, and I would now like to hand you over to the executive management team from DP Poland PLC. Nils, good afternoon, sir.
Nils Gornall - Nils Gornall - CEO
Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the introduction. Thanks, everybody, for your time today. I really appreciate it. Today, we will have myself. I'm the CEO of the Domino's Pizza Group in Croatia and Poland. And we have Edward, our CFO and Group CFO as well.
Edward Kacyrz - DP Poland PLC - Group CFO
Good afternoon.
Half Year 2023 DP Poland PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...