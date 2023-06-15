Half Year 2023 Driver Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Wheeler - Driver Group plc - Group CEO



Welcome to our presentation for results for the half year period ending March 31, 2023. I'm always delighted to do an Equity Development's presentation. I'm joined today by our CFO, Charlotte, who will deal with the numbers aspect of this presentation. There's a list on the next slide of what we'll be covering today.



I'm going to talk about our service offerings and how that's changed and some operational highlights. Charlotte will take us through the financials, the regional splits, and the cash flow. We'll then do summary and outlook and very, very happy to take as many questions as you wish afterwards.



So from the -- those of you that have followed the stock for a while, we'll know that our policy over the last three years has been to push to grow our expert witness offering, which is called Diales. You can see that at the top of the screen at 41%. It's a bit of a jump from the last time you would have seen these numbers; it was previously about 26%. That is partly due to the restructure of the Middle East that we've taken out some work that