Half Year 2022 Discoverie Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Nicholas J. Jefferies - discoverIE Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the discoverIE interim results for the 6 months ended 30th of September. I'm Nick Jefferies, and with me is Simon Gibbins. We're going to run through the slide pack of results. I'll start with an introduction, and then hand over to Simon, and then back to an operational review at the end.



So we're pleased to report that in this period, we had very strong organic performance. Record organic growth in orders, sales and order book, along with the underlying earnings per share. So orders were up 64% organically compared to the last year. That's 34% ahead of 2 years ago the pre-COVID period. Sales, likewise, up 15% and up 8% organically versus 2 years ago. And the order book up a very strong 71%. So that, along with tight cost control, has meant that underlying earnings per share are up 37% on last year and 18% on 2 years ago.



I think the key point to really make though is that since we started to accelerate the D&M strategy 4 years ago and 2/3 of our