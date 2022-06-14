Jun 14, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Nicholas J. Jefferies - discoverIE Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the discoverIE preliminary results for the year -- the end of March '22. It's great to see you all in person. Been -- it feels like it's been a very long time. Before we get into the detail, I would like to just draw your attention to Slide -- on Page 7, which you may or may not have got to in the results.



We announced that at the end of the year, our Chairman, Malcolm Diamond, will be retiring after 7 years. Many of you know Malcolm. He's been with us for 7 years now. Unfortunately, he can't be here today, but I'm delighted to say that Bruce Thompson has agreed to become Chairman, and Bruce is here. And to succeed Bruce's position as Senior Independent Director; Tracy Graham, who is also here is becoming Senior Independent. So before we get into anything else, I'll just hand over to Bruce to say a few words.



Bruce Thompson -



All right. Well, thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone. Just reflecting back when I joined the Board