Half Year 2023 discoverIE Group plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Bruce M. Thompson - discoverIE Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Half Year Results Presentation for discoverIE plc. I'm joined here by Nick Jefferies, the Group CEO; and Simon Gibbins, CFO of discoverIE.



As I take over as Chair at discoverIE, having been sat on the board for a few years, I'd first like to just thank again my predecessor, Malcolm, for handing over the company in such good shape. And then also, just as an introductory remarks, I'd like just to reassure Nick and Simon that I'm not going to steal all of your thunder and present the half year results and then hand over to you.



But what I'd like to do is just take a few minutes to reflect on some of the key themes that I see as underpinning the long-term performance of the discoverIE Group. And the first theme that I would pick on is resilience. And I think if we reflect back over the last 5 years, we've seen some pretty tumultuous times in world's economies and markets. And over that period, the discoverIE Group has actually put in pretty solid performance of 10%