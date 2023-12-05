Half Year 2024 discoverIE Group plc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Bruce Thompson - discoverIE Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And let me welcome you to the half-year results presentation for discoverIE plc.



Now I've been giving a brief introductory comment, and it will be brief, over a number of years now. And looking back at my notes, it's amazing how consistent some of the opening messages are. And I see that as a strength, which is a credit to both the company and the management team, that we're following that consistent strategy.



And I think you've heard me say and Nick and Simon say over the years, there are four key elements to that strategy, that strategy which we call compounding growth strategy. So firstly, resilient organic growth; secondly, robust and improving operating margins; thirdly, growth accelerated through acquisitions; and then fourthly, strong cash flow supporting a robust balance sheet, which gives you the capability to make the investments to support the growth. And those are the four key elements.



But particularly in challenging market conditions, economic