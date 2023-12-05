Dec 05, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Bruce Thompson - discoverIE Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And let me welcome you to the half-year results presentation for discoverIE plc.
Now I've been giving a brief introductory comment, and it will be brief, over a number of years now. And looking back at my notes, it's amazing how consistent some of the opening messages are. And I see that as a strength, which is a credit to both the company and the management team, that we're following that consistent strategy.
And I think you've heard me say and Nick and Simon say over the years, there are four key elements to that strategy, that strategy which we call compounding growth strategy. So firstly, resilient organic growth; secondly, robust and improving operating margins; thirdly, growth accelerated through acquisitions; and then fourthly, strong cash flow supporting a robust balance sheet, which gives you the capability to make the investments to support the growth. And those are the four key elements.
But particularly in challenging market conditions, economic
Half Year 2024 discoverIE Group plc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 05, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...