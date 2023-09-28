Sep 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Unidentified Participant_1
We'll see interim results investor presentation throughout this recorded presentation. (Operator Instructions) However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. And these be available via your investor meet company dashboard.
Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, and I would now like to hand you over to the Executive Management team from eEnergy Group plc. Harvey, Crispin, good morning.
Harvey Sinclair - eEnergy Group plc - CEO
Good morning. Thank you. So I'm pleased to report another good set of strong results, which demonstrates really good continued organic growth across the business and this has been following a period of successful integration and new product launches.
Revenues up 15% to GBP33.2 million, adjusted EBITDA is up 55% to GBP4.7 million, and we've achieved a PBT of GBP1.1 million from a previous loss of GBP2.2 million and encouraging there is now 90% visibility of revenues for the full period to FY23 to December.
Full Year 2023 Eenergy Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...