Full Year 2023 Eenergy Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Harvey Sinclair - eEnergy Group plc - CEO



Good morning. Thank you. So I'm pleased to report another good set of strong results, which demonstrates really good continued organic growth across the business and this has been following a period of successful integration and new product launches.



Revenues up 15% to GBP33.2 million, adjusted EBITDA is up 55% to GBP4.7 million, and we've achieved a PBT of GBP1.1 million from a previous loss of GBP2.2 million and encouraging there is now 90% visibility of revenues for the full period to FY23 to December.



