Mar 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Harvey Sinclair

eEnergy Group plc - CEO

* Crispin Goldsmith

eEnergy Group plc - CFO



=====================

Operator



Welcome to the eEnergy Group plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company can review all questions submitted today, and we'll publish those responses where it's appropriate to do so.



I would now like to just submit the following poll and I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Harvey Sinclair. Harvey, good morning, sir.



Harvey Sinclair - eEnergy Group plc - CEO



Yeah, good morning. Welcome, everybody. So I want to go through a high-level strategy post what has been a very successful and transformational six months for the group, and today's webinar is an opportunity for us to provide an opportunity to discuss that strategy and talk through to the