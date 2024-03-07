Mar 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Harvey Sinclair
eEnergy Group plc - CEO
* Crispin Goldsmith
eEnergy Group plc - CFO
=====================
Operator
Welcome to the eEnergy Group plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company can review all questions submitted today, and we'll publish those responses where it's appropriate to do so.
I would now like to just submit the following poll and I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Harvey Sinclair. Harvey, good morning, sir.
Harvey Sinclair - eEnergy Group plc - CEO
Yeah, good morning. Welcome, everybody. So I want to go through a high-level strategy post what has been a very successful and transformational six months for the group, and today's webinar is an opportunity for us to provide an opportunity to discuss that strategy and talk through to the
Half Year 2024 Eenergy Group PLC Trading Statement Presentation Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...