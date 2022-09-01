Half Year 2022 Eurocell PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Kelly -



Thank you very much, Victoria, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Eurocell Interim Trading Update for Half 1 2022. We are grateful that you could take the time out to join us this morning. As per norm, Michael and I will be splitting the presentation so that I undertake the operational review and Michael gives you the detail on the numbers. But before I go any further, I'd just like to take this opportunity to welcome Derek Mapp as our new Chairman and also Alison Littley and Kate Allum to the board. They're all getting up to speed with our business and I'm confident we'll be making a great contribution going forward. You're all very welcome.



We are aware that a number of our peers in the construction sector have been reporting a more challenging RMI market. And therefore, we have refreshed our presentation for that to clearly lay out why Eurocell will continue to meet expectations. We are particularly pleased with our performance in half 1. And for full year in March, we indicated half 1, 2022 comparators will be tough, given the unseasonably high numbers achieved in half 1, 2021.

