Sep 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Darren Waters
Eurocell plc - CEO & Director
* Michael Iain Scott
Eurocell plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Eurocell plc Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company, [for all your questions submitted today] in public responses where it's appropriate to do so.
Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. Now I'd like to hand you over to Darren Waters, CEO. Good morning.
Darren Waters - Eurocell plc - CEO & Director
Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Eurocell's H1 results presentation. I'm Darren Waters, CEO, and this is my first results presentation via the Investor Meet's platform, having joined the business in April. Sitting alongside me is Michael Scott, CFO, who I'm
Half Year 2023 Eurocell PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...